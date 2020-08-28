32 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,050; death toll mounts to 42

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,050 on Friday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 42, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the archipelago to 564, while the total number of recoveries rose to 2,444 as 70 more people were cured of the disease, the official said. A total of 31,830 samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests so far, of which 31,560 reports have been received while 270 are awaited, he added.