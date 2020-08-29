Left Menu
An accountant of a Karol Bagh-based jeweller was arrested for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 2 crore from the account of his employer to watch adult content on a Chinese live chat mobile app, police said on Friday.

29-08-2020
Jeweller's accountant held for swindling over Rs 2 cr to watch adult content online

An accountant of a Karol Bagh-based jeweller was arrested for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 2 crore from the account of his employer to watch adult content on a Chinese live chat mobile app, police said on Friday. The accused, Mahesh Chand Badola (42), is a resident of Burari in North Delhi. He was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police after his employer Dinesh Kumar Gogna complained to the Karol Bagh police station, they said.

In his complaint, the jeweller alleged that Badola worked with him for 17 years. Initially, he was assigned with the duties of an accountant but later the owners of the company entrusted their bank account details and debit cards to him for business purposes. Badola was using the phone number linked to the said bank account as his official contact number.

"During scrutiny of the bank account, Gogna found that April 2019 onwards, an amount of more than Rs 2 crore had been transferred through Paytm to an online application namely ‘BIGO’. An FIR was registered regarding it in October 2019. And the case was later transferred to EOW for further investigation," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said. During the investigation, Paytm confirmed that the fund from the account of MC Jewels Private Ltd was transferred into the Paytm account of Badola which was further used for recharging an ID created on ‘BIGO’. The Chinese company facilitates online live chat. The BIGO service India confirmed the transactions to police, he said.

Feared of getting caught, Badola was absconding and he was declared a proclaimed offender in February this year. On a tip-off, he was held in Burari area, the officer said. "Badola revealed that he is addicted to lewd live chat through BIGO App. He got registered himself with BigoLive for online chats with other users. From his Paytm account, he recharged his ID with BIGO Live. The unused recharged amount was withdrawn through Payoneer (another online payment application) into the accounts of his accomplices," the officer said.

