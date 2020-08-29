Govt making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent: PM

Left Menu
Lauding sportspersons who have represented India and made it proud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government ismaking numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country In a series of tweets to mark National Sports Day, he also urged everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

In a series of tweets to mark National Sports Day, he also urged everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. "National Sports Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding," he said. The prime minister also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day, and said his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. "Government of India is making numerous efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in India. At the same time, I urge everyone to make sports and fitness exercises a part of their daily routine. There are many benefits of doing so. May everyone be happy and healthy," he added. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes, Modi said.

