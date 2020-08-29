Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4 crore samples tested for COVID-19 till August 28: ICMR

A total of 40,406,609 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country as of Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 14:16 IST
Over 4 crore samples tested for COVID-19 till August 28: ICMR
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 40,406,609 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country as of Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) here on Saturday. "The total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 4,04,06,609 including 9,28,761 samples tested yesterday," ICMR said in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark as the country registered a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The cumulative toll due to the virus reached 62,550 with 1,021 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 3,463,973 including 752,424 active cases and 2,648,999 cured/discharged/migrated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3,252 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 97,920

Odisha recorded 3,252 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 97,920, informed the state health department. It further stated that at present there are 29,571 active cases of...

Over 4 crore samples tested for COVID-19 till August 28: ICMR

A total of 40,406,609 samples for COVID-19 have been tested across the country as of Friday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR here on Saturday. The total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 4,04,06,609 including 9,...

Letter 'misconstrued'; never sought leadership change: Jitin Prasada

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, one of the 23 leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational changes, said on Saturday that the letter is being misconstrued and he has full faith in the top leadership. In an exclusive i...

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued Saturday a decree formally ending the countrys boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries. The state-run WAM news agency said the move was made on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020