Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Scope of PASA Act to be expanded to cover more crimes

The act provides for preventive detention of habitual offenders. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also holds the home portfolio, will propose an ordinance to amend the PASA Act, 1985, in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said an official.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 16:38 IST
Guj: Scope of PASA Act to be expanded to cover more crimes

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the application of the Prevention of Anti- Social Activities (PASA) Act to cyber criminals, loan sharks and sexual offenders, among others. The act provides for preventive detention of habitual offenders.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also holds the home portfolio, will propose an ordinance to amend the PASA Act, 1985, in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said an official. The amendment aims to "re-affirm Gujarat's identity as a peaceful, safe and secure state", said the official from the Chief Minister's Office.

The amendment also seeks to cover those involved in "physical violence (against) and intimidation of weaker sections". At present the act is invoked against those involved in offences under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, drug offences, bootlegging, gambling, prostitution and cow slaughter.

Under the PASA Act, habitual offenders can be held in preventive detention on the orders of district magistrate for upto one year. After detaining a person, the authorities have to inform the PASA Advisory Board within three weeks, and the board, headed by a retired high court judge, has to inform the government if the detention is valid or not.

If the board opines that there are no sufficient grounds, the detention order is revoked. With proposed amendment, a person committing crimes under the Information Technology Act can be detained under the PASA Act.

In gambling cases, a person can be detained if he/she is found to be involved in a similar crime within three years of conviction. Under the proposed changes, the limit of three years will be removed. The act will also apply to those involved in sexual harassment offenses under the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and those involved in harassing borrowers or taking away of a borrower's property illegally.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Suzlon's Q1 net loss swells to Rs 399 crore on low volumes

Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon widened its net loss to Rs 399 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 326 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 declined to Rs 513 crore...

Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe

Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues. In a letter to Abe, Dalai Lama wrote, I pray that your treatment will be successful. It is adm...

Tibetan Election Commission in-exile begins voter registration process for 2021 general elections

The Tibetan Election Commission in-exile has officially announced the commencement of the electoral process of the 2021 General Elections of Sikyong political leader president of central Tibetan administration and members of the 17th Tibeta...

Yoga has physical and mental health benefits for atrial fibrillation patients: Study

Yoga could help patients manage the symptoms of atrial fibrillation, suggests a new study published and presented at the ESC Congress 2020. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. One in four middle-aged adults in Euro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020