Haryana Minister Ranjeet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Power Minister Chaudhary Ranjeet Singh on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves.

"I again underwent a COVID-19 test in which I have tested positive. I am healthy but have been advised by doctors to remain in-home quarantine. I urge those who came in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and isolate themselves," Singh said in a tweet.

He had earlier got his test done just before the one-day assembly session earlier this week and his report was negative.