Mandatory for bus driver, conductor to wear face shield with mask: Jharkhand transport dept

In fresh guidelines issued by the Jharkhand transport department for travel by buses, passengers will need to wear face masks and gloves while the driver and conductors will have to wear face masks and face shields.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In fresh guidelines issued by the Jharkhand transport department for travel by buses, passengers will need to wear face masks and gloves while the driver and conductors will have to wear face masks and face shields. The guidelines state that social distancing should be followed inside the vehicle and when the passengers enter and exit a vehicle. The conductor of the vehicle has to ensure this is followed.

The owners of vehicles will have to ensure that thermal scanners are present to check the temperature of passengers. As per the guidelines, the state government has allowed public transport by buses outside containment zones, but restricted it within the state.

Jharkhand government on Friday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state within the containment zones up to September 30. As per the government order, all economic activities, not specifically prohibited, shall be permitted outside the containment zones.

Large congregations including, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions or processions will remain banned till September 30. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed. Interstate transport by bus remains prohibited. (ANI)

