MP: Six children die in rain-related incidents

The deceased included a four-year-old boy, an eight- year-old girl and two six-year-old girls, the official said. Two rain-related casualties were reported in Parei village under Gaurihar police station of Chhatarpur district, where two girls, aged nine and 14 years, drowned in an inundated field on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:42 IST
At least six children lost their lives, while another one went missing in separate rain-related incidents in three districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Four children were crushed to death when a mud wall of a house collapsed on them while they were playing on the road at Banahra village under Umariapan police station in Katni district, sub-divisional officer of Katni Sapna Tripathi said.

Rains had apparently weakened the wall causing it to cave in, she said. The deceased included a four-year-old boy, an eight- year-old girl and two six-year-old girls, the official said.

Two rain-related casualties were reported in Parei village under Gaurihar police station of Chhatarpur district, where two girls, aged nine and 14 years, drowned in an inundated field on Saturday, an official said. The two sisters had taken some goats for grazing, when one of them slipped into the water-logged area of the field, while the other one drown while trying to save her, he added.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was swept away in a swollen nullah at Banur village under Saikheda police station in Betul district, police said. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out a search for the boy, he added.

Torrential rains over the last two days have triggered flooding in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Hoshangabad, where the Army and the NDRF were roped in on Saturday to rescue people from inundated areas..

