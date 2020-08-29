IPS officer who probed Sushant case tests positive for COVID- 19
An IPS officer who was part of the Mumbai police's team which was probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Earlier two IPS officers of Mumbai police had tested positive for the viral infection. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 62 personnnel of Mumbai Police.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:47 IST
An IPS officer who was part of the Mumbai police's team which was probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The IPS officer and all other members of his family have contracted the viral infection, a senior police official said on Saturday.
He was sent on leave and has been quarantined at home, the police official said. The Rajput death case has been taken over by the CBI.
The infected officer had questioned Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and the CBI team which is now in Mumbai to probe the case had also met him recently, he said. Earlier two IPS officers of Mumbai police had tested positive for the viral infection.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 62 personnel of Mumbai Police. Around 4,500 have been infected.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Mumbai
- IPS
- Rhea Chakraborty
- CBI
- Mumbai Police
ALSO READ
Iranian fuel transferred to other ships for voyage to U.S. - U.S. govt source
Heavy rains likely in Mumbai today: IMD
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
Disha Salian's father files police complaint in Mumbai against rumours about her death
MUMBAI, Aug 14, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 13, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)