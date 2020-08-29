Left Menu
Record 16,867 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 328 deaths

The remaining 36 deaths had taken place before the last week but were reported on Saturday, the health department said. The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city as well reported 3,805 cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 3,27,462 while 12,692 people have died in the region so far.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:58 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported a single-day highest spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases which pushed its case tally to 7,64,281, the state health department said. With 328 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,103, it said in a release.

The earlier highest one-day increase in number of patients was 14,888 on August 26. There are 1,85,131 active cases. 11,541 patients were discharged during the day, taking total recoveries to 5,54,711.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and death toll to 7,596. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 19,971.

Pune city reported 1,972 new cases and 32 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 98,573 and death toll is 2,507.

So far 40,12,059 tests have been carried out in the state. 13,12,059 people are under home quarantine in Maharashtra while 35,524 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 328 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, 255 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 37 deaths had taken place in the last one week. The remaining 36 deaths had taken place before the last week but were reported on Saturday, the health department said.

The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city as well reported 3,805 cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 3,27,462 while 12,692 people have died in the region so far. Nashik division has reported 93,119 cases and 2,253 deaths so far.

The number of cases in Pune division is 2,01,280 while death toll stands at 5,102. Kolhapur division has reported 37,846 cases and 1,158 deaths.

Aurangabad division has reported 30,720 cases and 896 deaths. Latur division has reported 24,432 cases and 743 deaths.

Akola division has reported 16,716 cases and 447 deaths, and Nagpur division 31,994 cases and 742 deaths. As many as 712 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 70 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,64,281, New cases 16,867, Deaths 24,103, Recoveries 5,54,711, Active cases 1,85,131 and people tested so far 40,12,059..

