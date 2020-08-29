Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:32 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL71 MHA-UNLOCK-GUIDELINES MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: Metro trains, political gatherings allowed; States asked to consult with Centre before imposing local lockdowns New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21. DEL33 PAK-TUNNEL-2NDLD BSF BSF detects tunnel along India-Pak border in Jammu New Delhi/Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the Indo-Pak international border fence in Jammu, officials said on Saturday. By Neelabh Srivastava DEL28 POL-ELECTORAL ROLL Govt explores possibility of single voter list for LS, assembly, local body polls New Delhi: The government IS discussing the possibility of having a common electoral roll for Lok Sabha, assembly and local body elections to avoid discrepancies and bring uniformity in the voters list, officials said on Saturday.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally goes past 34 lakh with single-day spike of 76,472 cases; death toll 62,550 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry. DEL72 CONG-LD FACEBOOK Cong writes to Facebook CEO again over allegations of 'bias' in favour of ruling BJP New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the second time in a month, asking what steps were being taken on repeated allegations about the global social media giant's India unit being biased towards the ruling BJP.

DEL56 LD INDORUSSIA-EXERCISE India not to participate in multilateral war game in Russia next month New Delhi: India has decided to withdraw from a multilateral war game in Russia next month, government sources said on Saturday, a week after New Delhi had confirmed its participation in the exercise that is also expected to be attended by the Chinese and Pakistani troops. DEL70 DL-VIRUS-METRO-RESUME Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC New Delhi: After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday.

DEL49 PM-LD AGRI PM pitches for taking farm education to middle school level New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for taking farm education to middle school level, saying necessary reforms have been made in this regard in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. DEL48 AYODHYA-GOGOI Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri dispute 'most fiercely-contested case in India's history': Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi New Delhi: The Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya was the "most fiercely-contested cases in India's legal history" in which every point was "hotly" debated and "passionately" argued by the lawyers, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the bench that delivered the historic verdict, has said.

DEL40 CONG-JITIN PRASADA-LD INTERVIEW (PTI EXCLUSIVE) Letter 'misconstrued'; never sought leadership change: Jitin Prasada New Delhi: Congress leader Jitin Prasada, one of the 23 leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational changes, said on Saturday that the letter is being "misconstrued" and he has full faith in the top leadership. By Asim Kamal DEL13 MONSOON August receives 25 pc more rainfall; highest in 44 years: IMD New Delhi: India has received the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last 44 years, IMD data shows, as several parts of the country have witnessed floods. Legal LGD9 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT Prashant Bhushan contempt case: SC set to pronounce quantum of sentence Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on August 31 its verdict on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt of court over his two tweets against the judiciary.

Business DCM5 BIZ-GST-STATES Centre writes to states suggesting options of borrowing money to make up for GST shortfall New Delhi: The central government on Saturday wrote to states suggesting options of borrowing money to make up for the Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall in GST revenues expected in the ongoing fiscal. Foreign FGN28 CHINA-TIBET-XI Xi calls for building ‘new modern socialist’ Tibet, favours Tibetan Buddhism’s 'sinicisation' Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building a "new modern socialist" Tibet, constructing an "impregnable wall" against separatism in the sensitive Himalayan region and "sinicisation" of the Tibetan Buddhism, the official media reported on Saturday. By K J M Varma Sports SPD7 SPO-LD AWARDS In a first, sportspersons receive national honours virtually New Delhi: India's sporting heroes were bestowed the annual national awards in an unparalleled online ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic during which athletes logged in from multiple cities to be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. PTI HDA

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total...

Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was inc...

COVID-19 in Strait Island: Tribal affairs ministry in regular touch with administration in Andamans

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said his ministry was in regular touch with the administration in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe tested positive for the coronavirus rece...

CM Adityanath asks officials to increase daily COVID tests to 1,50,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily. At the meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to have regular communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020