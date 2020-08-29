Left Menu
Development News Edition

People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

Police and security forces burst tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge after some personnel, including Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka, sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, they said. Tension erupted after rumours spread that a convict, nabbed by the people for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and Rs 25,000 in cash from a fire brigade personnel and handed over to the police on Thursday, died at a hospital due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, a police officer said.

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:12 IST
People lay siege to Assam fire station over rumours of death of 'thief'

People laid siege to a fire station in Assam's Hailakandi district and pelted the police and security forces with stones on Saturday over rumours of the death of a suspected thief due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, police said. Police and security forces burst tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge after some personnel, including Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka, sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, they said.

Tension erupted after rumours spread that a convict, nabbed by the people for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and Rs 25,000 in cash from a fire brigade personnel and handed over to the police on Thursday, died at a hospital due to alleged torture by fire brigade personnel, a police officer said. The accused, on the other hand, was released after the police secured a bond from him, he said.

Some miscreants then instigated the public to lay siege to the fire station at Basic Road in Hailakandi town, the officer said. Fire Station Officer Albert I Khobung claimed that fire brigade personnel were not involved in beating the accused and that an FIR will be lodged over the incident.

Four fire brigade personnel have been "picked up" for interrogation, the additional SP said. An investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin River Season 2 will return to Netflix in 2020, official synopsis revealed

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed in December last year. The series was renewed for a 10-episode second season. Many fans are eager to know about the filming location of Virgin River including the facts and spoilers surrounding the second s...

UP: Returning home to Delhi, woman raped on private bus

A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said. The woman faced the ordeal after a crew member inside the bus assaulted her, the police said, while adding that...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

Chadwick Boseman married before his death, family reveals

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman quietly married in the final months of his life, the actors family revealed. According to Page Six, a statement from Bosemans family noted the Black Panther actor tied the knot before the 43-year-old died Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020