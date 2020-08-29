Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issues

Raj: Cong Sadarshahar MLA admitted following breathing issuesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:12 IST
Congress MLA from the Sadarshahar assembly constituency Bhanwar Lal Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Saturday after he complained of respiratory problems
Sharma was admitted to SMS Hospital in the morning following difficulty in breathing, hospital superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma said. The legislator is undergoing treatment and stable, the doctor said, adding that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
