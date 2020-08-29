Left Menu
'Depressed' minor girl kills mother, brother in UP's Lucknow

A “depressed” minor daughter of a senior railway official allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday, a police official said. It was a drawing." Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said they had got information that the wife and son of R D Bajpai, Executive Director, Railway Board, Delhi, have been murdered.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:10 IST
A “depressed” minor daughter of a senior railway official allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday, a police official said. The incident took place in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to a police official, the deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai (45) and Sharad (20). Police got information about the murders around 3.30 pm. "She was under depression. She is an amateur sportsperson and used her shooting gun (to commit the crime)," UP DGP H C Awasthy told PTI. To a question that some news reports say that a skeleton was recovered from her room, Awasthy said, "No, no. It was a drawing." Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said they had got information that the wife and son of R D Bajpai, Executive Director, Railway Board, Delhi, have been murdered. "It was found that the mother and son died of gunshot injuries. The son was shot in the head. During investigation, it was found that his daughter, who is a juvenile, committed the crime,” Pandey said. She confessed to the crime, Pandey said, adding that the weapon used in it has been recovered. Police said Bajpiai's daughter inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered. She had her right bandaged and on opening it, her wounds were visible. Old wounds were visible on her other hand. Till now, it has come out that she was suffering from depression, Pandey said. "We will send the girl to a juvenile home. Her father is on his way to Lucknow," he said, adding that the bodies were found in a bedroom. Sujeet Pandey said their servants told them that the entire family had a breakfast together in the morning. After that they went to sleep. Later, the girl woke up and loaded five bullets into the weapon, Pandey said. “Of these, three were used," he said, adding that one was shot at a glass, on which the girl had written "disqualified human" for herself. "After this, she shot her mother and brother," Pandey said. The police commissioner said a DCP-rank police officer was present when they questioned the girl. “Her grandfather was present throughout," he said. The police commissioner said there was no forced entry into the house as all doors were closed. Pandey said six teams were pressed into action to crack the case.

