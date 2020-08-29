2 on sports bike killed in road crash, 1 hit by dumper dies in Gr Noida

Two people died after their sports bike rammed into a road divider, while another man was killed when hit by a dumper truck in separate incidents in Greater Noida, police said Saturday. Satish Chandra, 26, was on his way from Parthala Chowk to Sorkha when a dumper hit him in the Phase 3 police station area on Saturday, the officials said.

"He died due to the injuries caused by the impact of the dumper. The erring vehicle has been impounded but the driver fled the spot. The family of the victim has been informed," an official from the local police station said. In the other incident late on Friday night, two men in their 20s died after their speeding sports motorcycle hit a road divider, the police said.

"The duo was on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, registered in Haryana. They were near Parsavnath Panorama on a road to Swarn Nagri when their bike rammed into the road divider and crashed," an official from the Beta 2 police station said. The riders, Pulkit Singh, a native of Bihar, and Vishwajeet Rai, who was from Jharkhand, were rushed to a hospital but eventually succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Their families have been informed and further proceedings are underway, the police said..