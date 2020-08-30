Rambhadracharya doing well, COVID tests to be repeated today: Hospital

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Rambhadracharya who is receiving treatment in Lucknow's SGPGIMS after testing positive for COVID-19 is doing well, said director of the hospital on Sunday. His COVID test will be repeated today, the hospital said.

"Sri Rambhadracharya is doing well. He has been off oxygen for the last 5 days. His sugars are under control and latest investigations are within normal limits. His COVID test is to be repeated today," said Dr RK Dhiman Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow in a medical bulletin. According to reports, Rambhadracharya was admitted on August 22 for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. He had attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Earlier, Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas had tested positive for coronavirus on August 13. Das took part in the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya and shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and a few others.

This landmark event was attended by 175 guests who were invited by the trust headed by Nritya Gopal Das. Apart from heavy security arrangements, COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms were abided by the people present at the gala event. (ANI)