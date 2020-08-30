IAF airlifts people from flood-affected areas in MP's Sehore

Villagers from flood-affected areas of Somalwada in Sehore were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the rescue and relief work as swollen rivers continue to inundate large parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.A group of people, including women and children, were rescued from Somalwada village in an IAF chopper as rains continued to batter the state. Around 20 to 25 people were rescued by the IAF personnel. Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Collector were also present during the rescue operation.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said CM Chouhan.

The Chief Minister said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted. "Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. So far, around 8,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," he added.

CM has called a high-level meeting over flood situation in the state today. (ANI)