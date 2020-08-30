Left Menu
Teachers will play important role in providing benefits of NEP to students: PM Modi

Our teachers will play an important role in providing the benefits of the National Education Policy (NEP) to the students, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:54 IST
Teachers will play important role in providing benefits of NEP to students: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Our teachers will play an important role in providing the benefits of the National Education Policy (NEP) to the students, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme on Sunday. "I am confident that just as through the National Education Policy the nation is set to undergo a big change. Our teachers will also play an important role in bringing benefits to the students," the Prime Minister said.

Today, across the country, some or the other innovation is taking place. Teachers and students are doing something new together, the Prime Minister stated. "After a few days, we will celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5. When we look at our life's success story and journey...we always remember some teachers in rapidly changing times and difficult coronavirus phase. I am glad that our teachers have not only accepted the challenge but also changed it into an opportunity," he said.

"How to incorporate maximum use of technology in education, how to adopt new methods, how to help the students. Our teachers have adopted it naturally and also taught the same to their students," he added. The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

