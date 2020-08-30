Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines: Haryana withdraws order to keep markets shut on Monday, Tuesday

After the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, the Haryana government on Sunday withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Monday and Tuesday. Issuing the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Under Unlock 4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now". Sporadic and weekend lockdowns have been implemented by various state governments across the country.

Earlier on August 28, to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government had ordered that malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. This order, however, was not for shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions on August 28 had come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state. "...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a state government order issued on Friday, had said. Earlier, on August 21, the state government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

Haryana has recorded over 62,000 COVID-19 cases and over 670 fatalities..