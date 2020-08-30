Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines: Haryana withdraws order to keep markets shut on Monday, Tuesday

"...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state. "Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 13:14 IST
Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines: Haryana withdraws order to keep markets shut on Monday, Tuesday

After the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, the Haryana government on Sunday withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Monday and Tuesday. Issuing the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, the Union Home Ministry had said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Under Unlock 4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now". Sporadic and weekend lockdowns have been implemented by various state governments across the country.

Earlier on August 28, to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government had ordered that malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. This order, however, was not for shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions on August 28 had come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state. "...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a state government order issued on Friday, had said. Earlier, on August 21, the state government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

Haryana has recorded over 62,000 COVID-19 cases and over 670 fatalities..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Israel responds to explosive balloons with tank fire on Gaza

The Israeli military said it struck militant targets in Gaza early on Sunday in response to continued launches of explosives-laden balloons out of the Hamas-run territory. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. But th...

Congress to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from Sept 1 ahead of upcoming Assembly polls

The Congress party has decided to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from September 1 ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The development comes as several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6 ...

Nationals' Turner looks to continue hot streak vs. Godley, Red Sox

Trea Turner looks to continue his torrid stretch at the plate on Sunday afternoon when the visiting Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox play the rubber match of their three-game series. Turner, who went 5-for-5 in Washingtons 5-3 setbac...

Telecom industry revenue expected to rise 14-15% in current fiscal: COAI

Telecom industrys revenues are expected to rise 14-15 per cent in the current financial year led by some uptick in average revenue per user, though the subscriber base may remain flat with rural growth offsetting SIM consolidation in urban ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020