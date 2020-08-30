Left Menu
'Valour wall' of gallantry-winning CRPF officers inaugurated

A "valour wall" depicting the names of gallantry award-winning CRPF officers has been inaugurated at the force's training academy here, officials said on Sunday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organisation. "The valour wall is a tribute to all the officers who graduated from the officers training academy in Kadarpur, Gurgaon," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:16 IST
A "valour wall" depicting the names of gallantry award-winning CRPF officers has been inaugurated at the force's training academy here, officials said on Sunday. The bravery wall with the names of 138 officers, including five who got the awards posthumously, was inaugurated by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General A P Maheshwari on Saturday.

The country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks is among the top two police organisations in the country that have bagged the maximum gallantry medals over the last decade. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organisation.

"The valour wall is a tribute to all the officers who graduated from the officers training academy in Kadarpur, Gurgaon," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said. The academy was established in October, 2005.

Maheshwari also planted saplings in the campus in the memory of four CRPF personnel, who were killed in the line of duty and were awarded the police medals for gallantry on this Independence Day, August 15, he said. The force also marked the National Sports Day by holding volleyball matches at 1,600 locations with a reduced team strength in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar was present to mark the event in the academy campus, during which he asked the force to nurture more sporting talent. A seed dispersal event through drones was also held as part of the environment protection initiative at a chosen patch in the Aravalli mountain ranges that flank the academy, the spokesperson said.

