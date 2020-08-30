Man shot at for asking for utensil in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, two held

Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting and opening fire at a man in Noor Nagar jhuggi area of Jamia Nagar here soon after he asked them for a "patila", a cooking utensil, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night in Noor Nagar jhuggi area.

The police said that a PCR call was received about gunfire, after which a team went to the spot and found out that the injured have already been shifted to the Holy Family Hospital. "Khurshid and his brother Shahid were admitted to the hospital. Both had a head injury. Khurshid stated that he had sent his brother Shahid and Arshad to bring the 'patila' from Sirajuddin but Sirajuddin did not give the utensil and started misbehaving with his brothers," the police said in a statement.

"Khurshid went to the house of Sirajuddin. In the meantime, Sirajuddin and his sons Ashraf, Asad and Abdul attacked them. Khurshid saw a firearm in the hands of Ashraf. He caught hand and neck of Ashraf. He, however, fired and Khurshid started bleeding from the head," it added. Police said that Khurshid along with his brother Shahid went to Holy Family Hospital after the incident, while all others escaped from the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Jamia Nagar police station here. Police said that two accused persons identified as Sirajuddin and Ashraf have been apprehended and efforts are being made to arrest remaining accused persons. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)