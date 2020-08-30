Left Menu
Several trains diverted after goods train derails on Ghaziabad-Vallabhgarh route

Five wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-Vallabhgarh route in Mathura on Sunday following which the Railways diverted several trains including the Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express Special, Hazrat Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express and the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Superfast Special train.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:00 IST
A visual from the site of accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-Vallabhgarh route in Mathura on Sunday following which the Railways diverted several trains including the Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express Special, Hazrat Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express and the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Superfast Special train. Chief public relations officer, North Central Railway said the incident occurred at around 10:10 am today. Due to the damaged rail track on the route, the local traffic of the area was also disrupted. The accident also resulted in damage to poles..

"Five wagons of Ghaziabad-Vallabhgarh goods train derailed at 10:10 hrs today at Km no 1408/02 in Mathura. UP main line, DN main line, and 3rd line movement held up. No injuries reported," informed North Central Railway. "We will try to restore it at the earliest. The reason of the accident is yet to be determined," said HS Rana, ADRM, North Central Railway, Agra.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported due to the incident. Restoration is under progress and further details are awaited. In view of the incident, North Central Railway has diverted several trains for the day including "the 02715 Nanded - Amritsar Sachkhand Express Special train will be diverted to run via Agra Cantt- Etmadpur-Mitawal -Ghaziabad, and the 02059 Kota - Hazrat Nizamuddin Jan Shatabdi Express Special train will be diverted to run via Alwar - Delhi."

In addition to these trains, "The 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Superfast Special train will be diverted to run via Ghaziabad - Aligarh - Mitawal- Etmadpur -Agra Cantt, the 02716 Amritsar - Nanded Sachkhand Express Special train will be diverted to run via Chipiana - Mitawal - Agra Cantt, and the 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Madgaon Goa Express Special train will be diverted to run via Chipiana - Mitawal - Agra Cantt." (ANI)

