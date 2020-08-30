Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder of railway official’s wife, son: Police lodge plaint sans naming accused

Police have registered a murder case in connection with the killing of the wife and son of a senior railway official in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow but nobody has been named in the complaint, an official said on Sunday. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said the girl had confessed to the crime. Police said Bajpiai's daughter inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:21 IST
Murder of railway official’s wife, son: Police lodge plaint sans naming accused

Police have registered a murder case in connection with the killing of the wife and son of a senior railway official in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow but nobody has been named in the complaint, an official said on Sunday. The complaint was lodged by R D Bajpai, whose wife and son were shot dead allegedly by her “depressed” minor daughter at their residence in the high-security Gautampalli area of Lucknow. "No person has been named in the complaint," said Somen Barma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow Central. The Gautampalli area, where the incident took place on Saturday, is just a few kilometres away from the official residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The deceased were identified as Malini Bajpai (45) and Sharad (20). State DGP H C Awasthy had told PTI that the girl was an amateur sportsperson and she used her shooting gun to kill them. According to police, the girl suffered from depression, resulting in the incident. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had said the girl had confessed to the crime.

Police said Bajpiai's daughter inflicted wounds on herself using a razor, which too has been recovered. She had her right hand bandaged and on opening it, her wounds were visible. Old wounds were visible on the left hand. Pandey had said they will send the girl to a juvenile home.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

S.African president Ramaphosa to appear before ruling party's integrity commission

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the governing African National Congress partys integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, the deputy secretary of the ruling party said on Sunday. Ramaphosa has sta...

Cycling-Pinot says 'nothing broken' but worried by back injury

Home favourite Thibaut Pinot said he was concerned by a back injury ahead of Sundays second stage of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash in the opening stage. The Frenchman woke up battered and bruised after he hit the deck har...

Pain 'catastrophising' can lead to little exercise, more sedentary lifestyle

How people approach their pain can have a significant effect on whether they get enough physical activity - or if they spend more time sedentary, according to a recent study. In a study, a team led by Penn State researchers found that when ...

Study links 'nomophobia' to poor sleep health in college students

Nomophobia -- the tension or fear of not being in contact with your smartphone is extremely common among college students and is associated with poor sleep health, according to a recent study. Preliminary results show that 89 per cent of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020