MP floods: IAF helicopter rescues three people from Balaghat district

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued three people from flood-affected Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The rescued persons were handed over to the district administration for medical care.

"Today morning, the IAF launched a Mi17V5 helicopter to rescue 02 youth and an elderly man from their inundated houses near Mowad village in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh situated along the banks of the overflowing Wainganga river," the IAF said in a tweet. "The aircrew alongwith the Garud commandos carried out the rescue operation with pinpoint precision & professionalism," it added.

Following heavy showers in several parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last couple of days, nearly 7,000 people have so far been rescued across the state and 170 relief camps are set up in the affected districts, according to the state government..