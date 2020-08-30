Left Menu
TN ranks 3rd among best states for all exports: CM

He wrote on Twitter that Gujarat topped the list followed by Maharashtra in the EPI 2020. The report of the first Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020 was released by Niti Aayog in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness, on Wednesday.

TN ranks 3rd among best states for all exports: CM
Tamil Nadu ranked third nationally among the best states for all exports, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday. The state's share in automobile exports stood at 46 per cent and 19 per cent in terms of garments and electronics exports, he said.

"Tamil Nadu ranks third in the (Niti Aayog's) Export Preparedness Index 2020 and the list is based on four aspects, including government policy, conducive climate for trade, export environment and export status," the Chief Minister said. He wrote on Twitter that Gujarat topped the list followed by Maharashtra in the EPI 2020.

The report of the first Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020 was released by Niti Aayog in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness, on Wednesday. According to the report, six coastal states-Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala- feature in the top ten rankings, indicating the presence of strong enabling and facilitating factors to promote exports.

The report pointed out that at present, 70 per cent of India's exports have been dominated by five states- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The report aims to identify challenges and opportunities besides encourage a facilitative regulatory framework.

The index ranked states on four key parameters policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance. On the policy parameters, Maharashtra topped the index followed by Gujarat and Jharkhand, while on business ecosystem parameters, Gujarat was ranked number one followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

