Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

The department has forecast heavy rains in several parts of the eastern areas of the state, including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Banswara, Bundi and Chittorgarh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western areas of Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur districts during the next 24 hours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:56 IST
Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to open all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam in Banswara district. Aspur in Dungarpur recorded the maximum 36 cm rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Banswara, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner districts, the Meteorological Department said.

Sabla recorded 20 cm rain, followed by 19 cm each in Nithuwa and Jhalawar, 15 cm in Lokaria of Banswara, 14 cm each in Bhungra and Jagpura , 13 cm in Danpur, 12 cm each in Banswara and Ganeshpur in Dungarpur, 11 cm each in Ghatol of Banswara, Manoharthana of Jhalawar, Kotda of Udaipur, Dharivad of Pratapgarh, Gangadhar of Jhalawar and Salumbar of Udaipur. On Sunday, 31 mm rainfall was recorded in Barmer, 17.8 mm in Phalodi, 17 mm in Banasthali, 10 mm in Jodhpur, 9 mm in Dabok, 8 mm each in Ajmer and Bhilwara, 6 mm in Jaipur, 5.2 mm in Kota, 3.6 mm in Sikar, 3.1 mm in Jaisalmer, 1.8 mm in Ganganagar and 1 mm in Chittorgarh. The department has forecast heavy rains in several parts of the eastern areas of the state, including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Banswara, Bundi and Chittorgarh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western areas of Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur districts during the next 24 hours.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Arun Mishra turns down SCBA invite for farewell function

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has turned down Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. Justice Mishra said his conscience doesnt permit him to partic...

Singh vouches for improving ease of doing business in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the union territory, an official spokesman sa...

Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers

A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletpro...

Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovi is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home, Ibrahimovi said upon his arrival at Milans Linate airport late Saturday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020