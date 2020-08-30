Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to open all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam in Banswara district. Aspur in Dungarpur recorded the maximum 36 cm rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Banswara, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner districts, the Meteorological Department said.

Sabla recorded 20 cm rain, followed by 19 cm each in Nithuwa and Jhalawar, 15 cm in Lokaria of Banswara, 14 cm each in Bhungra and Jagpura , 13 cm in Danpur, 12 cm each in Banswara and Ganeshpur in Dungarpur, 11 cm each in Ghatol of Banswara, Manoharthana of Jhalawar, Kotda of Udaipur, Dharivad of Pratapgarh, Gangadhar of Jhalawar and Salumbar of Udaipur. On Sunday, 31 mm rainfall was recorded in Barmer, 17.8 mm in Phalodi, 17 mm in Banasthali, 10 mm in Jodhpur, 9 mm in Dabok, 8 mm each in Ajmer and Bhilwara, 6 mm in Jaipur, 5.2 mm in Kota, 3.6 mm in Sikar, 3.1 mm in Jaisalmer, 1.8 mm in Ganganagar and 1 mm in Chittorgarh. The department has forecast heavy rains in several parts of the eastern areas of the state, including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Banswara, Bundi and Chittorgarh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western areas of Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur districts during the next 24 hours.