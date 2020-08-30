Amarinder announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, job to family member of LoC martyr

Left Menu
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops along the LoC in Rajouri.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:17 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan troops along the LoC in Rajouri. The soldier of 1 Sikh Light Infantry unit was seriously injured in the firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. He later succumbed to the injuries.

Paying homage to the slain soldier and extending his sympathy to the bereaved family, the chief minister in a statement said that Rajwinder Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, he said. Rajwinder Singh, whose father late Havildar Jagir Singh also served in the army, hailed from Goindwal village of Tarn Taran district near Amritsar.

He is survived by his mother, wife Manpreet Kaur, son Jobanjeet Singh (16) and daughter Pawanpreet (15), a state government statement said.

