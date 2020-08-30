West Bengal govt to discuss September lockdown days with Centre

The West Bengal government will discuss with the Centre the issue of enforcing complete lockdown on certain days in September, after it disallowed states from imposing any shutdown outside containment zones under Unlock 4 without prior consultation, a senior official said on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced last week that complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12, in bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Unlock 4 will come into effect across the country from September 1. "We will discuss the matter with the central government and decide," a senior state government official said.

Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs, and information will also be shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per Unlock 4 guidelines. Since July 23, the West Bengal government has been implementing bi-weekly lockdown. A complete shutdown in the state is next scheduled on Monday.