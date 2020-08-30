Left Menu
6 teenagers held for rape of 8-year-old in Tripura

Seven teen-aged boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play hide and seek with them in a village in Tripura, police said on Sunday. "According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-08-2020
Seven teen-aged boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play hide and seek with them in a village in Tripura, police said on Sunday. Six of the accused who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district were arrested and one is absconding.

Four of them were sent to a juvenile home. Two others, who were around 12 years of age, were hospitalised as they tested positive for coronavirus, police said. "According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her. The incident took place on Friday," Sub-divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder, said.

The student of class 3 returned home and informed her parents of what had happened, she said. The accused boys, who were known to the girl, were arrested after the complaint was lodged on Saturday.

"A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding," Majumder said.

