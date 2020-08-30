Our chess players' success will motivate others: PM Modi
Congratulating Indian chess players for their joint victory with Russia in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their success will motivate other players. "Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well," he tweeted. India and Russia were on Sunday declared joint winners of the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad after the final was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction.
This was the first time FIDE, the international chess federation, was holding the Olympiad in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
