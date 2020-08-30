Odisha floods: 17 dead, over 10,000 houses damaged

As many as 17 people have died and over 10000 houses damaged in flood-related incidents in the Odisha. While around 2,000 people from low-lying areas of Sambalpur city have been shifted to the flood relief centers, after water entered many areas causing the flood-like situation, following the discharge of huge volume of water from Hirakud Dam. Seventeen people have died in flood-related incidents and approximately 10,382 houses damaged due to floods in Odisha. A total of 14,32,701 people are affected due to floods in 3,256 villages of 20 districts, said Odisha government.

While several areas in Boudh District have been submerged after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened and released water in Mahanadi river, following heavy rainfall.District Magistrate (DM), Boudh, Lalatendu Mishra said, "Over 500 people have been evacuated and taken to safe shelters. Food and essentials are being provided to them." According to the situation report on Sunday regarding floods, number of Districts Affected are 20-- Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.

The number of blocks affected are 112. Number of GPs affected are 896 and villages affected 3256, ULB affected 21, Wards affected - 75, Population affected 1432701, number of villages marooned (today) 340, Population marooned (today) 2,65,723, number of free kitchen/ centre opened (today) 357, the report said. Number of Beneficiary covered (today) 57,824, Human Casualty 17, Houses damaged 10,382 (Aprox.), Medical teams deployed 45.

Veterinary Team Deployed 42, Crop Area Affected (in ha.) 1,68,904. NDRF/ ODRAF/ Fire Services Team Deployed--14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services. Boats deployed 254, Roads Cut off 107 in 11 districts. Breaches on River embankment 32 in five districts, the report added. (ANI)