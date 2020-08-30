Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha floods: 17 dead, over 10,000 houses damaged

As many as 17 people have died and over 10000 houses damaged in flood-related incidents in the Odisha. While around 2,000 people from low-lying areas of Sambalpur city have been shifted to the flood relief centers, after water entered many areas causing the flood-like situation, following the discharge of huge volume of water from Hirakud Dam.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:20 IST
Odisha floods: 17 dead, over 10,000 houses damaged
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17 people have died and over 10000 houses damaged in flood-related incidents in the Odisha. While around 2,000 people from low-lying areas of Sambalpur city have been shifted to the flood relief centers, after water entered many areas causing the flood-like situation, following the discharge of huge volume of water from Hirakud Dam. Seventeen people have died in flood-related incidents and approximately 10,382 houses damaged due to floods in Odisha. A total of 14,32,701 people are affected due to floods in 3,256 villages of 20 districts, said Odisha government.

While several areas in Boudh District have been submerged after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened and released water in Mahanadi river, following heavy rainfall.District Magistrate (DM), Boudh, Lalatendu Mishra said, "Over 500 people have been evacuated and taken to safe shelters. Food and essentials are being provided to them." According to the situation report on Sunday regarding floods, number of Districts Affected are 20-- Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.

The number of blocks affected are 112. Number of GPs affected are 896 and villages affected 3256, ULB affected 21, Wards affected - 75, Population affected 1432701, number of villages marooned (today) 340, Population marooned (today) 2,65,723, number of free kitchen/ centre opened (today) 357, the report said. Number of Beneficiary covered (today) 57,824, Human Casualty 17, Houses damaged 10,382 (Aprox.), Medical teams deployed 45.

Veterinary Team Deployed 42, Crop Area Affected (in ha.) 1,68,904. NDRF/ ODRAF/ Fire Services Team Deployed--14 NDRF, 17 ODRAF, 22 Fire Services. Boats deployed 254, Roads Cut off 107 in 11 districts. Breaches on River embankment 32 in five districts, the report added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three wildlife smugglers arrested in UP's Baghpat

Three wildlife smugglers were arrested here on Sunday by a joint team of police and forest officials. Baraut police station SHO Ajay Sharma said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials arrested three persons --- N...

Pension Camp makes life easier for Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik in Western Nepal

Bidur Bahadur Thapa is a retired Bharatiya Gorkha Sainik who now is spending his time by engaging in agricultural business. Before Seven years, the scenario for him was different, he had to go to Gorakhpur in every three months to receive a...

Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official. There are 14,091 active ...

Flooding in Maha's Vidarbha after rains, over 18,000 shifted

More than 18,000 people were evacuated after torrential rains in the last two days triggered flooding at several places in Nagpur and some other districts in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. Apart from Nagpur, Gadch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020