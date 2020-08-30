Left Menu
Son "abandons" mother's body on footpath in Hyderabad, claims he has no money for last rites

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI): A 70-year old woman's body was allegedly left abandoned by her son on a footpath in the Banjara Hills area here, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:08 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI): A 70-year old woman's body was allegedly left abandoned by her son on a footpath in the Banjara Hills area here, police said on Sunday. The woman had died after having fever for the last four and her son claimed that he left the body wrapped in a blanket as he did not have money to perform her last rites, police said.

Some local residents alerted the police after noticing the body wrapped in a blanket and a police team which reached the spot, recovered it, they said. During investigation it was revealed that the woman used to beg in the area and later it also came to light that she lived with her son, a watchman in an apartment complex, police said.

"For the past four days she was having fever and she died on Saturday night and after her death her son abandoned her body wrapped in a blanket claiming that he did not have money to perform her last rites and also that building owner might create some trouble as she had died of fever," a police official said quoting the woman's son. Further probe is on.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

