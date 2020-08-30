2 labourers killed after marble slabs fall on them in Mumbai

Two labourers were killed after marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday, police said. A truck loaded with Italian marble tiles were being unloaded, when suddenly 6 tiles of 6x8 feet of approx weight 150 kg each fell on Mahavir Yadav (21) and Dinesh Jahangir (42), after which both lost their lives.

Another person Hemraj Chaudhry (30) got injured in the incident and he has been admitted in a Hospital. His condition is currently stable, police said. "Today at around 12.30 pm inside IIT Bombay, 2 persons died after marble tiles fell on them. Outside Shailesh Mehta Hall of IIT, a truck loaded with Italian marble tiles was being unloaded then suddenly 6 tiles of 6x8 feet approx weight 150 kg each fell on 2 persons namely Mahavir Yadav 21, Dinesh Jahangir 42 came under those 6 tiles and died. Another person Hemraj Chaudhry, 30 is injured and is admitted in a Hospital in Powai he is stable," police said. (ANI)