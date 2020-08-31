Left Menu
Man arrested for hoisting Pakistan's flag at home in MP

Revenue inspector Lakhan Singh said after the purported video went viral on social media, he was instructed by the tehsildar to investigate the matter.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:31 IST
A man was arrested after Pakistans national flag was allegedly hoisted at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Monday. A purported video, showing the neighbouring country's flag unfurled on the roof of the man's house in Shipra village, went viral on social media following which the action was taken, they said.

The village resident, Farukh Khan, was arrested on Sunday evening under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Superintendent of Police Kiran Sharma said. The flag was also seized from Khans residence, the official said.

Revenue inspector Lakhan Singh said after the purported video went viral on social media, he was instructed by the tehsildar to investigate the matter. According to the official, when they contacted house owner Farukh Khan, he said his 12-year-old son unfurled Pakistan's flag out of ignorance.

Khan also said when he came to know about it, he removed the flag from the roof. But, he could not reply as to from where he got the flag, Singh said. The revenue inspector later lodged a complaint with the police about this.

