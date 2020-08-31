DWS urges public to refrain from wasting water

The Department of Water and Sanitation has urged the public to refrain from wasting water during Spring Day celebrations.

The department made the call against the backdrop of continuous declining dam levels in the country, which is a cause for concern, particularly in the midst of COVID-19.

South Africans celebrate Spring Day on 1 September annually, and this is considered to be a sign of ushering in a new season.

It is a tradition in South Africa that the public, particularly children, engage in all sorts of activities such as spraying each other with water.

"Water is a resource which is at the heart of the fight against COVID-19, as one of the measures to curb the spread by regular hand washing. It is therefore important that residents use water wisely.

"The department further encourages the public to report water leaks and burst pipes to local municipalities, and come up with alternative and creative ways to celebrate Spring Day," the department said on Sunday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)