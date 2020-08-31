Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020

Roohi Sultana, a Kashmir based teacher, who uses 'play way method' to teach her students has been selected for National Teachers Award 2020 which she dedicated to her students and education department.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:41 IST
Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Roohi Sultana, primary school teacher selected for National Teachers Award. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Roohi Sultana, a Kashmir based teacher, who uses 'play way method' to teach her students has been selected for National Teachers Award 2020 which she dedicated to her students and education department. The government school teacher, Sultana, originally from Nowshera area of Srinagar, is posted at Government Primary School Danger Pora, Tailbal Srinagar.

She completed her Masters in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, B.Ed (Bachelor of Education), and also three years degree course in calligraphy. Speaking to ANI, Sultana said, "I have received my education from government institutes as I have completed my Masters in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, I have done B. Ed (Bachelor of Education), also a degree course in calligraphy and a certificate course in Hindi. I wanted to become a teacher since I was a child. I feel happy when around my students as they inspire me."

Sultana, who calls herself as a facilitator, said, "I am connected with board of school education as a content creator for the subjects Urdu and Kashmiri. I work in Diksha as e-content creator and I also provide online classes to students through all India radio broadcast in Srinagar." She said a teacher not only teaches children but makes them a better human being by imparting them knowledge about humanity.

"I use a play-way method to teach my students. I teach them with innovative methods so that students could have all concepts cleared while learning in the classroom," she added. Suhail Bhat, Sultana's husband also expressed happiness over the news of his wife getting the National Award from the President of India.

Speaking to ANI, Bhat said, "She is my wife who has been selected for the National Award for Teachers 2020. I am very proud of her. It is not only a proud moment for the family but also for the teacher fraternity and Kashmir." The award will be given away by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 5 (Teacher's Day). The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.The Abu Dhabi government media office sai...

Start online registration of legal documents: HC to AAP govt New'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the p...

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020