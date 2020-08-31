Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching case: One police officer dismissed, two sent into compulsory retirement

Two Maharashtra police personnel have been given compulsory retirement in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case while one police officer has been dismissed from service.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:45 IST
Palghar lynching case: One police officer dismissed, two sent into compulsory retirement
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Maharashtra police personnel have been given compulsory retirement in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case while one police officer has been dismissed from service. "Maharashtra Police has taken action against three police personnel related to the Palghar triple murder case in April. One policeman has been dismissed from service while the remaining two have been sent into compulsory retirement," said the state police.

ASI Ravindra Salunkhe and HC Naresh Dhondi have been given compulsory retirement while API Anandrao Kale has been dismissed from service, the state police further informed. On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three killed, several hurt in two UAE restaurant blasts

Three people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in two separate explosions in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, the police and local media said.The Abu Dhabi government media office sai...

Start online registration of legal documents: HC to AAP govt New'

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to start at the earliest the online registration of legal documents, like wills, to minimise difficulties of public at large and minimise contact of officials with people during the p...

Mumbai home to highest number of data centres: Report

The financial capital witnessed the highest capacity addition on data centres in the January-June period this year and now accounts for 42 per cent of the overall installed capacity in the country, a report said on Monday. Cable landing sta...

Spencer s Retail plan health & wellness advisors in hyper stores

In a bid to increase its consumer engagement RP Sanjiv Goenka owned retail chain Spencers has announced that it will have health and wellbeing advisors in all its stores which are in the hyper format. The advisors will provide information t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020