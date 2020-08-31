Coronavirus-hit Collector recovers, inspects hospitals

After 10 days of self-isolation following COVID-19 infection, Erode District Collector C Kathiravan recovered and held an inspection of the special wards for virus patients at various hospitals on Monday. Perundurai IRT Government Medical College Hospital, Erode Government HeadquartersHospital, and a private marriage hall at Perundurai and a private matriculation school, which was converted into a COVID-19 care center, in Erode were inspected.

The Collector tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, decided on self-quarantine, and took medicines. He asked people to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and maintain social distancing to ward off the infection.

Also, he instructed the local bodies to spray disinfectants in all places.