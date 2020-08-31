Shooter of Nasir gang arrested

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged shooter of Nasir gang of the trans-Yamuna area, officials said on Monday. The accused was identified as Imran (35), a resident of Gautam Vihar in New Usmanpur, they said. He was arrested from Kashmere Gate based on a tip-off. "Police laid a trap on the Ring Road beneath Shahdara Flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate Bus Stand, and apprehended a person, who had come there on a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said. During interrogation, it was revealed that in 2004, he, along with his associates, had attacked a person in Brahmapuri area and was later arrested, the police said. In 2015, he killed a woman in Nehru Vihar area. He also committed robberies in New Friends Colony, Timarpur and Burari and became associate of Nasir gang, they said. Two pistols, seven live rounds and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession, they added.