Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock 4: Religious places in HP to open; inter-state public transport buses will not be allowed

The chief secretary said religious places will be opened only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the Department of Language, Art and Culture.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:47 IST
Unlock 4: Religious places in HP to open; inter-state public transport buses will not be allowed

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to open religious places under Unlock 4 even as inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited. The religious places in the state had been closed in March to check the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak will remain in place till September 30 in accordance with the August 29 directions by the national executive committee.

Chief Secretary cum chairman of the state executive committee Anil Khachi directed district magistrates, police officials and other state authorities to ensure strict compliance of the extension of the lockdown in containment zones. The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30. The chief secretary said religious places will be opened only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the Department of Language, Art and Culture. However, no exact date for opening the religious places has been mentioned in the order.

People entering the state will have to register online on covid19epass.hp.gov.in, the official directed, adding that the details of their arrival would be shared with officials concerned for quarantine requirement and contact tracing. All persons coming from high load COVID-19 cities will be institutionally quarantined, he said.

Tourists with a valid booking for at least two nights and having been tested negative for COVID-19 not earlier than 96 hours may be exempted from quarantine, the chief secretary added. PTI DJI PTI DPB

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Writ filed in J'khand HC for sending Lalu back to jail from RIMS director's bungalow

A petition was filed on Monday in the Jharkhand High Court seeking transfer of RJD president Lalu Prasad from bungalow of the RIMS Director to jail. The petitioner Manish Kumar said that putting a convicted person in the Directors residence...

CSIR-CMERI develops solar tree to generate 12,000-14,000 units of clean power

CSIR-CMERI has developed the Worlds Largest Solar Tree, which is installed at CSIR-CMERI Residential Colony, Durgapur. Prof.Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, while elaborating about the technology stated that The installed capacity o...

Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by Chinese PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake in Ladakh

In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said ...

State mourning for 7 days in C'garh after Mukherjee's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared state mourning for a period of seven days following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020