TN condoles Mukherjee's death, hails his service to people

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders cutting acrossparty lines condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday and paid rich tributes to him. Purohit said "he was an outstanding Parliamentarian, statesman par excellence and outstanding politician.

Respected by everyone, he had tremendous knowledge of Indias polity and history and served the country with complete devotion and dedication in various capacities. He brought dignity to all the posts he held and worked diligently and tirelessly for the common man." Palaniswami praised Mukherjee for his yeoman service to the people through his long career as a member of both Houses of Parliament, as a Minister for Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, in a joint AIADMK statement, paid rich tributes to Mukherjee. Stalin said Mukherjee's hard work and capabilities took him from a village in West Bengal to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and with his death, India has lost a master "strategist" and a steadfast guardian of the basic features of the Constitution like secularism.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri hailed him as one who stood behind the late Indira Gandhi in 1969 when the party witnessed a split and he wasat the forefront in persuading Sonia Gandhi in 1998 to head the party. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said Mukherjee never compromised on India's interests when he was the defence and external affairs minister.

BJP state unit chief L Murugan, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran were among others who condoled Mukherjee's death. Expressing grief, Purohit and leaders of all parties extended their condolences to the bereaved members of Mukherjee's family.