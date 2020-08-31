Andhra Police seize 1,460 liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana

Chandarlapadu Police have seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested six persons in this connection. They have seized the liquor bottles, almost Rs 25,000 cash, one car, one auto and three motorcycles.

Nandigama DSP Ramana Murti said that "Our police got information that liquor is being brought from Telangana to Andhra. Nandigama Rural CI Satish, Chandarlapadu SI and staff are searching for them. They caught a car, an auto and three motorcycles at Gobbillapadu road while exchanging liquor." "Kanagala Rajesh, Mandadi Prabhakar, Srikanth Reddy, Naveen went to Khammam district in a vegetable purchasing vehicle, they purchased liquor there, hidden those bottles under vegetable baskets and brought into Andhra Pradesh. They kept them in a room nearChandapuram bypass road in the outskirts of Nandigama. There are a total of eight accused. We arrested six of them, we will soon arrest the main accused Rajesh and Prabhakar. A total of 1460 bottles of three different brands are seized," he added. (ANI)