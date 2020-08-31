Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Police seize 1,460 liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana

Chandarlapadu Police have seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested six persons in this connection.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:50 IST
Andhra Police seize 1,460 liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Police seize 1,460 liquor bottles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chandarlapadu Police have seized a cache of 1,460 liquor bottles which were being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Police have arrested six persons in this connection. They have seized the liquor bottles, almost Rs 25,000 cash, one car, one auto and three motorcycles.

Nandigama DSP Ramana Murti said that "Our police got information that liquor is being brought from Telangana to Andhra. Nandigama Rural CI Satish, Chandarlapadu SI and staff are searching for them. They caught a car, an auto and three motorcycles at Gobbillapadu road while exchanging liquor." "Kanagala Rajesh, Mandadi Prabhakar, Srikanth Reddy, Naveen went to Khammam district in a vegetable purchasing vehicle, they purchased liquor there, hidden those bottles under vegetable baskets and brought into Andhra Pradesh. They kept them in a room nearChandapuram bypass road in the outskirts of Nandigama. There are a total of eight accused. We arrested six of them, we will soon arrest the main accused Rajesh and Prabhakar. A total of 1460 bottles of three different brands are seized," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

Face mask sales soar as Swedes eye potential guideline change

Sweden is seeing a spike in demand for face masks, several drug stores said, ahead of a possible U-turn by the authorities, who have so far doubted their effectiveness in fighting the spread of the new coronavirus.Unlike most other European...

UAE tells World Court Qatar cannot invoke anti-bias treaty in blockade row

The United Arab Emirates argued on Monday that the World Court lacks jurisdiction to hear a case filed against it by neighbouring Qatar accusing Abu Dhabi of violating a U.N. anti-discrimination treaty.The row dates from 2017 when the UAE, ...

Filmmaker Indirajit Lankesh deposes before police over claim on drugs in Kannada cinema industry

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh on Monday deposed before the Central Crime Branch police here on his claims that the Kannada film industry was in the grip of drugs. He appeared before the CCB in response to summons and was questio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020