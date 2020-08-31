Left Menu
Farooq Abdullah takes stock of issues related to Srinagar airport

National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Monday took stock of various issues related to Srinagar airport at a meeting here, officials said. Abdullah is also the chairman of the advisory committee of the airport. The officials said the NC president chaired an advisory committee meeting at the airport where the issues for the betterment of the airport were discussed.

The officials said the NC president chaired an advisory committee meeting at the airport where the issues for the betterment of the airport were discussed. The meeting also discussed future agendas and the up-gradation of the airport.

"Airport Advisory Committee Meeting held on 31.08.2020 @Aaisnrairport Chaired by Honourable Chairman Dr. Farooq Abdullah. All raised points, future agendas, Upgradation of Airport have been addressed and discussed for betterment of Srinagar Int.Airport (sic)," a tweet posted on the official handle of the Srinagar International Airport said.

