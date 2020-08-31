Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's donor agency JICA to provide Rs 3,500 crore loan to India to boost COVID-19 fight

This loan will be disbursed to the Government of India for supporting anticipated financing requirement for the implementation of "Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY)" governed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package for the health sector. The objective of the project is to strengthen public healthcare system, by extending budget support to the Indian government in implementing emergency response programmes for the health sector as countermeasures against the COVID-19, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:15 IST
Japan's donor agency JICA to provide Rs 3,500 crore loan to India to boost COVID-19 fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's donor agency JICA on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian government under which it will provide about Rs 3,500 crore in loan to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in India. This loan will be disbursed to the Government of India for supporting anticipated financing requirement for the implementation of "Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY)" governed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package for the health sector.

The objective of the project is to strengthen public healthcare system, by extending budget support to the Indian government in implementing emergency response programmes for the health sector as countermeasures against the COVID-19, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said in a statement. This will contribute to promoting the social and economic stabilization and development efforts of India, it said.

JICA signed with the Indian government to provide an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 50 billion Japanese Yen (approximately INR 3,500 Crore) as the "COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan". The ODA loan agreement was signed between C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India.

Speaking on the occasion, Matsumoto said, "With the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we commend Government of India's swift response to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support their vision to build a robust healthcare system under PM-ASBY". "Our policy-based lending will be utilized for strengthening the public healthcare system and JICA will closely monitor the critical activities such as implementation of medical teleconsultation services, strengthening national health information reporting platform, and development of infectious disease hospitals," he said.

He said JICA expects that PM-ASBY will improve accessibility, affordability, availability, awareness and quality of healthcare services in the whole nation. This is the first large scale Japanese ODA to support the Indian government's fight against COVID-19 and we will continue supporting it with all possible measures we can provide, Matsumoto said.

"Based on a national COVID-19 containment strategy, the government of India's response has been pre-emptive, proactive and characterized by a 'whole government' approach with the highest level of political commitment," the statement said. Through PM-ASBY, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will implement measures to strengthen the public healthcare system, expand and strengthen surveillance capacities, research and national digital health mission, it said.

Along with the financial support, JICA is considering the provision of technical assistance for monitoring the activities under the PM-ASBY and share Japanese knowledge for better implementation, the statement said. In India, JICA has cumulatively extended ODA loans of 42.5 billion Japanese Yen (approximately Rs 2,833 crore) for the health-care sector, since 1995/96. JICA has health projects in Tamil Nadu and Odisha amongst other states in India.

JICA aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as a sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tight security, and an Arabic greeting, on first Israel-UAE flight

High above a vast expanse of desert the Israeli pilots voice broke through the passengers chatter on Monday to announce that the plane had just crossed into Saudi airspace. Members of the Israeli and U.S. delegations paused for a light ripp...

JNU extends date of registration for monsoon semester till September 4

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday said the institute will remain closed till September 30 and extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4. It issued a notification, saying, Students are required t...

UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

A 19-year-old man died allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district, prompting authorities to suspend a policeman over the matter, officials said on Monday. While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his heal...

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 croreThe company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020