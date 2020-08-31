Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee's demise an irreparable loss for the country: Yoga guru Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday said that former president Pranab Mukherjee gave a new direction to Indian politics and his demise was an irreparable loss for the country.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:46 IST
Pranab Mukherjee's demise an irreparable loss for the country: Yoga guru Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev speaking to ANI in Haridwar on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday said that former president Pranab Mukherjee gave a new direction to Indian politics and his demise was an irreparable loss for the country.

"I developed a deep personal bond with Pranab Mukherjee since he received me at the airport when I was to start a movement against black money, corruption and for system change in 2011. It continued till date. This is an irreparable loss. His work will continue to guide the country," Ramdev told ANI.

Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bannon co-defendant pleads not guilty to U.S. border wall fraud; judge sets trial date

Brian Kolfage, the U.S. Air Force veteran charged alongside former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a scheme to build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pleaded not guilty on Monday. Feder...

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totaling to Rs 300.22 crore.The company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a B...

JNU extends date of registration for monsoon semester till September 4

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday said the institute will remain closed till September 30 and extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4. It issued a notification, saying, Students are required t...

Experts recommend opening of schools, other educational institutions in graded manner

A group of public health experts has recommended that schools and other educational institutions should be reopened in a graded manner while highlighting that the lockdown should be discontinued as a strategy for control of the spread of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020