Special efforts needed to bring minorities into mainstream of development: Raj CM

The total construction cost of all these buildings is Rs 18.75 crore. The chief minister, in a statement, said the state government is providing resources as per the requirement for education and health facilities in all areas of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said special efforts are needed to bring the minorities into the mainstream of development as it is necessary that people of all classes come together to win the fight against poverty. He said India is a bouquet of people of different castes, religions and languages for which people have to work together to strengthen it.

The chief minister inaugurated eight buildings of Minority Affairs and Waqf Department in various districts of the state. He said these construction works will prove to be a milestone in achieving the objective of expanding infrastructure facilities for minority communities.

With the expansion of these facilities, people in minority-dominated areas will get benefit in education and health services, he added. The total construction cost of all these buildings is Rs 18.75 crore.

The chief minister, in a statement, said the state government is providing resources as per the requirement for education and health facilities in all areas of the state. He said in some areas, there is lack of education among the minority and it is the priority of the state government to develop facilities for education in these areas.

He said the progress of any society is possible only through education..

