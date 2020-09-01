Left Menu
12,60,118 stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission till August 30: MoCA

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 04:06 IST
12,60,118 stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission till August 30: MoCA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 12,60,000 stranded Indians have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). The MoCA on Monday said that between May 6 to August 30, a total of 12,60, 118 persons have been repatriated through various means under the Vande Bharat mission.

"To date, over 7,25,500 stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of various chartered flights under Vande Bharat Mission," the Ministry said. "To date, 3,95,540 stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of Air India-Express and Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission," it added in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier last month, the Ministry of External Affairs had said the phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic will begin on September 1. The MEA spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, had also said that the bubble arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and the Maldives would continue as per schedule in this phase. (ANI)

