Jaishankar greets people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, Slovakia on Constitution Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day and the people of Slovakia on their Constitution Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he looks forward to further strengthening strategic partnership with Uzbekistan. "On the occasion of Independence Day of Uzbekistan, convey my wishes to FM @a_h_kamilov and the Government and people of Uzbekistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:37 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday greeted the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day and the people of Slovakia on their Constitution Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he looks forward to further strengthening strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.

"On the occasion of Independence Day of Uzbekistan, convey my wishes to FM @a_h_kamilov and the Government and people of Uzbekistan. Look forward to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership," he said in a tweet. In another tweet, Jaishankar greeted the people of Slovakia on their Constitution Day.

"Congratulations to my colleague FM @IvanKorcok and the Government and people of Slovak Republic on the occasion of their Constitution Day," he said..

