Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as new Election Commissioner of India

Shri Rajiv Kumar today assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India. Sh Kumar joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Shri Sushil Chandra.

Born on 19th February 1960, Shri Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer. During the span of more than 36 years of Government of India service, Shri Kumar has worked in various ministries at the Centre and his state cadre of Bihar/Jharkhand.

Acquiring his academic degrees of B.SC, LL.B, PGDM and MA Public Policy, Shri Kumar has extensive work experience across Social Sector, Environment & Forests, Human Resources, Finance and Banking Sector.

He has keen commitment to use of technology applications and to bring about amendments in extant policy regime towards greater transparency, delivery

of services to citizens directly, eliminating intermediaries. Sh Kumar retired as Finance Secretary, Government of India in February 2020. He was thereafter appointed as Chairman Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 till demitting office on 31st August 2020. Sh Kumar has also been Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training from 2015-17 and prior to that Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure with earlier assignments in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Forests as also Education department in State cadre.

Sh Rajiv Kumar is an avid trekker with a keen interest in Indian classical and devotional music.

