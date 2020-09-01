Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning kills 6 people in Odisha

All of them were working in the paddy field when lightning struck, police said. In another lightning incident in the district, a 59- year-old woman was killed in Kaubani village under the jurisdiction of Bhograi police station limits when she was walking down a village road, they said..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:17 IST
Lightning kills 6 people in Odisha

At least six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning in different places in Odisha on Tuesday, police said. While four persons were killed in separate lightning incidents in Keonjhar district, two others died and as many received injuries in similar mishaps during rain and thunderstorm in Balasore district, they said.

The minor girl died as lightning struck when she was playing in front of her house at Pandua village under the jurisdiction of Ramachandrapur police station in Keonjhar district, police said. In nearby Sapuasahi village, a 55-year-old farmer was killed after being hit by lightning when he was working in the farmland, they said.

In similar incidents, two other farmers died after being struck by lightning when they were working in the paddy field at Inchol and Baharipur village under Nandipada police station limits. In Balasore district, a 28-year-old man was killed and two others were injured at Gobaghata village under Jaleswar police station area. All of them were working in the paddy field when lightning struck, police said.

In another lightning incident in the district, a 59- year-old woman was killed in Kaubani village under the jurisdiction of Bhograi police station limits when she was walking down a village road, they said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

More than 50 Black former McDonalds franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didnt give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The 52 plaintiff...

New office space supply down 93pc, demand falls 73pc during Jan-Jun due to COVID-19: Report

Fresh supply of office space in Delhi-NCR plunged 93 per cent during January-June at 3 lakh sq ft as construction activities were impacted because of lockdown to control COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Savills India. The...

No party can form government in Bihar alone, alliance a reality: Sushil Modi

Confident about the ruling NDA returning to power in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Tuesday that no political party is in a position to form a government alone in the state where alliance politics has become a reality with...

Ganesh idol immersion carried out in artificial ponds in Maharashtra

Devotees across Maharashtra carried out the immersion of Ganesha idols on Tuesday in artificial ponds on the occasion of the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is being celebrated in a more isol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020